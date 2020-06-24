Park Sung Hoon And Nana Talk About Their Chemistry On Set Of New Rom-Com “Into The Ring”

Nana and Park Sung Hoon shared what it’s like on the set of the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Into the Ring“!

“Into the Ring” might be an workplace rom-com a couple of lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine optimisation Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the foundations.

Nana revealed how she feels working with senior actors. She mentioned, “All of the senior actors make the ambiance on set enjoyable and comfy. We additionally work whereas discussing issues completely, so I used to be in a position to comfortably painting the issues I ready. I’m very grateful.”

Nana additionally talked about performing alongside Park Sung Hoon. “Even earlier than I started filming with Park Sung Hoon, we met with the director incessantly to learn our script and determine issues out,” she mentioned. “That’s why it was extra comfy on set, and we’re taking pictures fortunately as we talk about our concepts or improvisations with one another.”

She added, “Our chemistry is actually nice. Please sit up for it.”

Park Sung Hoon commented that he’s specializing in his coordination with different actors as effectively, particularly with Nana. He mentioned, “Total, I believe the actors had been forged effectively in line with their characters’ distinct traits. I really feel like all the things may be very effectively balanced.”

He continued, “I’m approaching the shoots fortunately as a result of Nana and I have all the time labored collectively so effectively, with out both of us doing an excessive amount of or too little of something.”

“Into the Ring” premieres on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki. Try a teaser right here!

