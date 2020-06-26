Park Sung Hoon And Nana Thank Yoo Ji Tae For Show Of Support For Upcoming Drama “Into The Ring”

Yoo Ji Tae has proven his assist for Nana and Park Sung Hoon’s upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Into the Ring”!

On June 26, Nana took to her private Instagram account to share a photograph with the caption, “Thank you,” and hashtags “Into the Ring” and “Gong Myung and Se Ra (names of Park Sung Hoon and Nana’s characters within the drama).”

The photograph exhibits the pair standing in entrance of the espresso truck Yoo Ji Tae ready for them, together with a banner that reads, “To the workers of ‘Into the Ring,’ please take excellent care of our Sung Hoon and Nana.”

Yoo Ji Tae labored with Nana on the 2017 movie “The Swindlers” and he’s signed beneath the identical company as Park Sung Hoon, having additionally labored with him on the 2017 KBS 2TV drama “Mad Canine.”

Nana and Park Sung Hoon’s upcoming drama “Into the Ring” will probably be an workplace rom-com starring Nana as Goo Se Ra, a girl who will get actively concerned in different folks’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and even manages to seek out love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon will star as Search engine optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the foundations. The drama will premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

Don’t neglect to additionally try Yoo Ji Tae’s newest drama “When My Love Blooms,” which concluded earlier this month.

