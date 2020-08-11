Park Sung Hoon And Nana To Release Romantic Duet For “Into The Ring”

Nana and Park Sung Hoon are releasing an OST collectively for his or her drama “Into the Ring”!

“Into the Ring” is an workplace rom-com a few lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon co-stars as Website positioning Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the foundations.

The two stars have been exhibiting their nice chemistry not too long ago as their characters begin their candy and cute romance, making the present much more enjoyable. Now it’s been revealed that Nana and Park Sung Hoon have additionally teamed up off digital camera to sing a duet for the drama!

It’s mentioned that their track “Like Our Summer season” (literal title) is the proper match for the present. It’s a love track with a “seaside pop” type and a latin rhythm, and it was composed by the drama’s music director Park Sung Jin.

Nana and Park Sung Hoon made time to file the track whereas they had been filming the drama. It’s mentioned that they labored exhausting on the recording whereas additionally laughing lots and exhibiting consideration for one another.

Their OST will likely be launched on August 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode of “Into the Ring” beneath!

