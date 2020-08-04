Park Sung Hoon Is Concerned For Nana’s Safety In “Into The Ring”

“Into the Ring” launched new stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

Spoiler

The new stills of Goo Se Ra (Nana) and Web optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) reveal that the couple has gotten right into a battle.

In the pictures, Goo Se Ra appears visibly upset whereas crouching down by the trash in a small alley at night time. Her cheeks are flushed from alcohol. Seeing Goo Se Ra crestfallen for the primary time, viewers are curious to seek out out what may have precipitated her to be so upset.

Extra pictures additionally reveal Web optimization Gong Myung coming outdoors following a cellphone name. He appears flustered and nervous for Goo Se Ra, who appears to be drunk over the cellphone.

The manufacturing group of “Into the Ring” shared, “In tomorrow’s broadcast, Goo Se Ra and Web optimization Gong Myung can have their first lover’s quarrel. The first disaster of their relationship will arrive,” asking viewers to tune in to find the rationale behind their battle. Viewers are suspecting that the battle might be associated to the ending of the earlier episode when the 2 came upon one thing surprising in regards to the late consultant Yang Nae Sung (Yoo Sung Joo) whereas digging into the difficulty concerning Sarang neighborhood’s identify change.

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” airs on August 5 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the most recent episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)