Park Sung Hoon Shares His Excitement At Reuniting With Nana In Their New Drama “Memorials”

Park Sung Hoon talked about why he selected to star within the upcoming KBS drama “Memorials,” working together with his co-star Nana, and extra!

“Memorials” is an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in folks’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Website positioning Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the foundations.

The title “Memorials” is a reference to the historic definition of the phrase “memorial” as a “assertion of info,” often as the idea of a petition to the federal government or different authority determine.

When requested about why he selected this drama as his subsequent venture, Park Sung Hoon mentioned, “I had religion in director Hwang Seung Gi and I used to be interested in the humor and thematic messages in author Moon Hyun Kyung’s script. I used to be additionally excited to work with Nana once more.” Nana and Park Sung Hoon beforehand labored collectively within the drama “Justice.”

He continued, “Website positioning Gong Myung is righteous to the purpose of prickliness, bluntness, and clumsiness. He developed a by-the-books character when he was younger as a defence mechanism, so he appears prickly on the skin, however he’s nonetheless tender and human on the within.”

He added, “[To film a rom-com], I centered on relying on the script and course as my basis and creating good chemistry with my co-stars, particularly with Nana.”

“Memorials” is slated to premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try Nana’s interview right here!

In the meantime, try each Park Sung Hoon and Nana in “Justice” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)