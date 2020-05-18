Park Sung Woong And Choi Jin Hyuk Prepare To Face Off In Their Final Battle In “Rugal” Finale

OCN’s weekend drama “Rugal” has shared new stills of the ultimate battle between Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Sung Woong.

“Rugal” relies on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify and as an sci-fi motion hero drama the place a particular group named Rugal, which turns people into weapons utilizing biotechnology, fights in opposition to the phobia group often known as Argos. The drama facilities across the battle between Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Hwang Deuk Goo (Park Sung Woong).

Spoilers

The earlier episode had adopted the dissolution of the Rugal group. Kang Ki Bum and Han Tae Woong (Jo Dong Hyuk) had been locked up. Track Mi Na (Jung Hye In), Lee Kwang Chul (Park Solar Ho), and Bradley (Jang In Seop) believed Choi Geun Chul (Kim Min Sang)’s promise to get them out quickly, however then took issues into their very own palms to get their teammates out.

Afterwards, Kang Ki Bum left on his personal to Hwang Deuk Goo’s secret lab and on the similar time, Hwang Deuk Goo attacked the Rugal headquarters. Lee Kwang Chul tried to fend him off however was defeated and dragged again to the key lab, and Han Tae Woong confronted off in opposition to Choi Geun Chul, enraged when he realized that Choi Geun Chul had used the Rugal members to go in opposition to Argos.

With all of this occurring, the ultimate episode is ready to be a whirlwind as bitter enemies face off for the ultimate time because the story wraps up. The brand new stills present Hwang Deuk Goo and Kang Ki Bum dealing with one another. Though Hwang Deuk Goo has all the time appeared to be relaxed when dealing with Kang Ki Bum up to now, he’s extra critical and chilly than ever as they go in opposition to one another one ultimate time. Different stills present Choi Geun Chul holding a gun as Han Tae Woong appears to be like down on him, eliciting curiosity for what’s going to occur to the 2 individuals who will determine the destiny of Rugal.

The manufacturing workers of “Rugal” acknowledged, “Kang Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo’s final battle might be an vital second in time that may wrap up the story ‘Rugal’ has been telling. Please preserve watching to see what occurs.”

The ultimate episode of “Rugal” will air at 10:50 p.m. KST on Could 17.

