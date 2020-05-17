Park Sung Woong, Choi Jin Hyuk, And More Share Final Thoughts As “Rugal” Approaches Finale

OCN’s “Rugal” is coming to an finish, and the forged has shared their remaining ideas.

Choi Jin Hyuk, who performs superhero Kwang Ki Bum, shared, “Whereas filming for over seven months, regardless of having many motion scenes, I used to be in a position to full them with none massive accidents because of the employees members’ consideration and assist. I need to inform them that I’m actually grateful. We’re working in the direction of the top. Gratifying motion scenes and an unbelievable twist await so please look ahead to it tons.”

Argos’s high villain Hwang Deuk Goo is performed by Park Sung Woong, who commented, “Since we filmed for therefore lengthy, it doesn’t really feel actual that we’re lastly achieved. ‘Rugal’ is a mission that I paid particular consideration to whereas immersing into my character. The actors and employees did their finest whereas filming, so I hope you look ahead to it till the top and luxuriate in watching.”

Jo Dong Hyuk portrayed Rugal’s highly effective captain Han Tae Woong. He shared, “Since all people did their finest whereas filming, it was a extremely particular time, and I really feel happy. I feel I can present viewers an excellent ending that displays how arduous we’ve labored. More thrilling conditions and topics await additional into the second half. Please don’t miss the finale.”

Jung Hye In acquired a number of love for her portrayal of lady crush superhero Tune Mi Na. The actress shared, “I don’t understand how the time handed from after I first greeted everybody to our final filming. When ‘Rugal’ is over, I feel I’ll really feel very empty. Thanks a lot for watching ‘Rugal’ from the primary episode. The actors and employees all labored arduous on to movie the drama, so please stick with us till the very finish.”

Argos’s president Choi Ye Gained is performed by Han Ji Wan who shared, “I’ve come to adore this mission to the purpose the place I can’t imagine we’re on the finish, and I need to maintain filming. It’s a mission that I’m very grateful for. Please watch ‘Rugal’ tons till the very finish. Please additionally give Choi Ye Gained a number of love.”

As director Choi Geun Chul, Kim Min Sang offered “Rugal” with many twists. He shared, “I need to ship my applause to the employees and actors who labored so arduous throughout this time. I additionally need to ship my because of our viewers who’ve watched ‘Rugal’ till now. With solely two episodes left, I’m certain they’re very curious as to what is going to occur to Ki Bum. Please present us a number of consideration and assist.”

Kim Min Sang additionally raised tensions by teasing the finale. He commented, “Please be careful for the conclusions within the finale, together with Kang Ki Bum who loses his reminiscence, Choi Geun Chul whose previous involves mild, and the ultimate duel between Rugal and Hwang Deuk Goo. I additionally hope you’ll maintain an eye fixed out for whether or not the Rugal group is ready to maintain itself.”

Taking part in the youngest of the Rugal group, Park Solar Ho commented, “Thanks to the actors I labored with, the director who guided me, and all of our employees members. We filmed whereas cheering one another on. Whereas appearing as Lee Gwang Chul, I tried the motion style for the primary time. It was all the time enjoyable, and I was glad I was in a position to present my optimistic power. Now that there’s solely a little bit of time earlier than I’ve to ship him off, I really feel unhappy. Within the finale, there shall be much more extravagant motion and a fast-paced improvement. Gwang Chul’s varied transformations may also supply viewers a number of enjoyable.”

Rugal airs its finale on Might 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

