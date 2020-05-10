Park Sung Woong Holds The Key To Choi Jin Hyuk’s Search For The Truth In “Rugal”

OCN’s “Rugal” just lately launched stills of Choi Jin Hyuk and his staff in a confrontation with Park Sung Woong.

“Rugal” is a sci-fi motion thriller in regards to the battle between particular group Rugal, which turns people into weapons utilizing biotechnology, and Argos, a terrorist group.

The stills launched on Might 9 present Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk) in confrontation with the police. Hwang Deuk Goo (Park Sung Woong), who’s sitting in his automotive when Kang Ki Bum approaches, is totally relaxed. The pressure lies with Kang Ki Bum’s staff, who’re standing by and able to again him up: Han Tae Woong (Jo Dong Hyuk), Tune Mi Na (Jung Hye In), and Lee Gwang Chul (Park Solar Ho).

Spoilers

The secret group Rugal, in response to assaults from Hwang Deuk Goo, revealed themselves to the general public and cleared away Argos for good. They gained the love of the general public for eliminating the social evil that was Argos, and Hwang Deuk Goo had to think twice about his subsequent transfer. After a couple of days, he went to the police station and gave himself up, confessing to a number of crimes. He was locked up, however requested for Kang Ki Bum to go to him. When Kang Ki Bum arrived, Hwang Deuk Goo gave him the shock of his life by telling him that his spouse, whom he had believed useless, was nonetheless alive.

The new stills present Kang Ki Bum and his staff launching a brand new operation, to not pursue revenge this time however to rescue his spouse, who’s being held hostage. Kang Ki Bum has a tense stand-off with Detective Yang (Lee Sang Bo), however when he finds Hwang Deuk Goo once more, Hwang Deuk Goo is totally relaxed and anticipating his arrival.

The manufacturing workers said, “With the plot twist concerning Kim Yeo Jin [Kang Ki Bum’s wife], Kang Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo’s face-off will transfer in surprising instructions. Please sit up for Kang Ki Bum, who has been each chased and chaser, lastly discovering the reality.”

This episode of “Rugal” will air on Might 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

