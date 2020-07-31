Park Yoochun Announces He Is Preparing To Release A New Album

Park Yoochun is formally making ready for his return to the leisure trade.

On July 31, Park Yoochun took to his private Instagram to announce that he’s engaged on a brand new album and that he’s holding a fan autograph occasion and mini live performance in Thailand.

His full caption reads, “Howdy. I’m right here to relay excellent news to followers who’ve waited a very long time for Park Yoochun’s album. I’m at the moment making ready for an album launch and can quickly greet you with a very good album. Additionally, I plan to carry a fan autograph occasion and mini live performance in Thailand so please give them numerous love and a focus. Extra particulars could be discovered by means of The Quantity 9. Thanks.”

In April 2019, Park Yoochun held a press convention by which he denied allegations of him utilizing unlawful medication and stated he would retire if a drug check confirmed he had taken them. After a drug check got here again constructive, his company, C-JeS Leisure, terminated his contract and introduced his retirement from the trade. Later that yr, he was charged with injecting Philopon and acquired a probation sentence.

Earlier this yr, Park Yoochun appeared on the present “Heard It Via the Grapevine” to speak in regards to the controversy over his potential return to the leisure trade. In 2020, he has opened new social media accounts, a brand new fan membership web site, launched a photograph ebook, and has held or deliberate a number of fan-related occasions. Up till March this yr, Park Yoochun’s representatives said that he had no plans to return to the leisure trade.

