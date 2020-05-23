Park Yoochun Announces Online Fan Meeting For His Birthday In June

On Could 22, Park Yoochun introduced by way of his official fan membership web site that he could be holding a web based fan assembly in June.

The fan assembly is titled “Pleased Birthday Yu Chun with Blue Cielo,” which is the identify of his official fan membership web site. It can be out there to those that have bought paid memberships to his fan membership. It will likely be held on June four at 7 p.m. KST to mark Park Yoochun’s 35th birthday (Korean age). Like many comparable occasions, the fan assembly can be held on-line as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Could 11, Park Yoochun appeared on the present “Heard It Via the Grapevine” to speak concerning the controversy over his potential return to the leisure trade. Again in 2019, he introduced that he was retiring when he examined constructive for medicine. Later that 12 months, he was charged with injecting Philopon and obtained a probation sentence.

In 2020, Park Yoochun opened new social media accounts, a brand new fan membership web site, launched a photograph ebook, and has held or deliberate a number of fan-related occasions.

