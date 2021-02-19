Park Yoochun Confirmed To Star In Independent Film

Park Yoochun is ready to return to the massive display.

On February 18, OSEN reported that Park Yoochun shall be starring in “To Evil” (literal title), an unbiased movie following the story of 1 man and that includes energetic theater actors.

A supply associated to the actor confirmed in response to the report, “Just lately, Park Yoochun confirmed his main function within the unbiased film ‘To Evil.’”

This shall be his first main function in a film since “Sea Fog : les clandestins” in 2014. After saying his retirement from the business in 2019 following a drug scandal, he has been expressing his intentions to return by holding fan conferences, releasing an album, and opening his personal YouTube channel.

In response to sources associated to the film, Park Yoochun is at the moment reviewing the script and can start filming on February 22. Filming is ready to final for a few month.

Watch Park Yoochun within the drama “The Lady Who Sees Smells“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)