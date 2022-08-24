Parkinson’s disease: the unusual accumulation of a protein would be another cause of the disorder

It is not yet known exactly how or why Parkinson’s disease occurs, although risk factors have been identified (Getty Images)

More than 8.5 million people have Parkinson’s disease in the world. One of the main difficulties encountered in developing effective treatments for Parkinson’s disease is that do not yet know exactly how or why it occurs. In general, it is believed that deposits of certain proteins that contribute to cell death are generated in key brain regions.

Nevertheless, a new study which was published in the magazine Movement Disorders by researchers at the University of Osaka, in Japan, suggests that there is another way in which cell death related to Parkinson’s disease may occur.

The report described to a patient who had what appeared to be standard Parkinson’s disease, with no family history or disease-related genetic mutations. The patient had typical motor symptoms of the disorder, including stiffness, slowness of movement, and balance problems.

There is a worldwide quest to develop more drug treatments. Patients can also benefit from rehabilitation (Getty Images)

He also had a reduction in dopamine – which helps cells communicate with each other – in a region of the brain known as the striatum and responded well to treatment with a drug called levodopa, two things commonly seen in people with Parkinson’s disease.

The patient died of pneumonia. After his death, researchers were able to examine his brain in detail. Although he had many of the common changes seen in Parkinson’s (such as loss of brain cells and increased inflammation in the substantia nigra, a key brain region linked to the disorder), some other typical changes were missing.

The researchers were unable to find alpha-synuclein Lewy bodies in any of the regions that are normally affected in Parkinson’s disease. The accumulation of these Lewy bodies was thought to cause cell death in brain regions. After doing the study on the patient, they now have another perspective.

“This was unusual,” said study lead author Rika Yamashita. “When we look beyond, we realized that the patient had inclusions that contained another type of protein: the protein called TDP-43 ″.

In Japan they found that the patient who had Parkinson’s symptoms had altered levels of the protein called TDP-43/File

The accumulation of the protein TDP-43 occurs in other neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration, but is not usually associated with Parkinson’s. Nevertheless, this new report suggests that its accumulation may cause cell loss in the substantia nigra as well as motor symptoms typical of Parkinson’s disease.

“This report has implications for thinking about the development of Parkinson’s disorder,” explained Goichi Beck, lead author of the report. . “Much of the current research looking at treatments for the disease is very focused on alpha-synuclein, but it may not be the only protein causing the disease. Our findings indicate that the accumulation of TDP-43 may be a cause of the disease separate from the accumulation of alpha-synuclein.”he pointed.

Future studies should take TDP-43 into account when investigating the mechanisms that cause Parkinson’s in the brain. The findings of this research suggest a new pathway for the development of the disease and may lead to the discovery of new treatments that slow or cure the disease.

Scientists believe that future treatments should also target the TDP-43 protein (Getty Images)

Parkinson’s disease is known for its symptoms such as tremor in the hands, arms, legs and jaw or head; stiffness of the limbs and trunk, and slowness of movement. It has been the fastest growing neurological disorder between the years 1990 and 2016, and Mortality has doubled from the year 2000 to today, according to a panel of renowned experts who were convened by the World Health Organization to analyze the needs that affect patients, their caregivers and their families.

Cases of people with Parkinson’s have increased and mortality has also increased in recent years . Among the reasons that led to the increase in cases, it is included that more people live longer than before, and thus there is more population at risk of developing Parkinson’s.

It is possible that more cases will now be diagnosed due to improvements in investigation methods and technologies. And environmental pollution is also impacting human health. For example, In China, following its large-scale industrial growth, age-adjusted Parkinson’s prevalence rates have doubled since 1990.

Frequent physical activity is a protective factor against the risk of Parkinson’s. (Getty)

Exposure to pesticides or other toxic chemicals is also a risk factor for Parkinson’s. Also the risk “increases for people living in the vicinity of farmland and rural communities. Alarmingly, pesticides and herbicides are increasingly used in low- and middle-income countries. as warned by a panel of renowned Parkinson’s experts who were convened by the World Health Organization. They published a job in the magazine JAMA Neurology.

There are many studies underway on what are the protective factors against Parkinson’s disease. But it was felt that there is strong enough evidence to promote physical activity and possibly moderate doses of coffee for the primary and secondary prevention of Parkinson’s disease.

