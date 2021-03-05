Parkland Tragedy Documentary “Us Youngsters” Acquired by Cargo Film

“Us Youngsters,” a documentary set within the aftermath of the tragic 2018 highschool taking pictures in Parkland, Florida, has been acquired by New York-based international documentary movie gross sales agent ​Cargo Film & Releasing​.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fireplace on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 individuals and injuring 17 extra. After the occasions of that day, the scholars went from experiencing a mass tragedy to launching a worldwide youth motion towards gun violence that included greater than ​800 teams​ throughout the U.S. and world wide, together with in London, Madrid, Rome and Tokyo.

Director Kim Snyder paperwork the story of a complete new technology of youth leaders who selected to beat their trauma and attempt to make the world a safer place. The movie consists of most of the central figures within the motion, together with Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg. It premiered at Sundance 2020.

Snyder beforehand directed the Peabody Award-winning documentary “​Newtown​,” which charted how the neighborhood of Newtown, Connecticut got here collectively within the aftermath of the mass taking pictures of schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary faculty.

“Us Youngsters” is produced by ​Maria Cuomo Cole, Emmy winner for “The Invisible Conflict,”​ who beforehand labored with Snyder on “​Newtown”​ and “​Classes from a Faculty Taking pictures: Notes from Dunblane​,” and ​Lori Cheatle (Worldwide Documentary Affiliation award winner for “​Matangi/Maya/M.I.A​”).

“We’re thrilled to convey this movie, with this workforce, to the worldwide market that captures how the youth are more and more collaborating within the vital cultural and political discussions of our time,” mentioned president of Cargo Film & Releasing David Piperni.

Government producers​ on “Us Youngsters” are Cher, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Dan Cogan, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Regina Okay. Scully, Jamie Wolf, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Liz Kramer Lefkofsky, Jim & Susan Swartz, Marni Grossman and Lynda Weinman.

The movie is a manufacturing of Kim A. Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions and Arduous Working Films, introduced by Affect Companions in affiliation with Park Footage, World of HA, Searching Lane and Artemis Rising.

Cargo Film & Releasing holds worldwide rights.