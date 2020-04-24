‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Scripted Special – Variety

The great of us of the Parks and Recreation Division in Pawnee, Indiana are again for extra hijinks, effectively, no less than for a short while.

NBC has introduced that the solid of its iconic sitcom “Parks and Rec” is about to reunite for a half-hour scripted particular airing on April 30, in assist of COVID-19. Nearly all the unique solid members, together with Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Inheritor, and Retta, shall be again in character for the particular. Count on a number of visitor stars from the unique present to pop in too.

This marks the most recent in a collection traditional sitcom reunions, most notable of which is a “Pals” reunion particular (albeit unscripted) which continues to be within the pipeline at HBO Max.

5 years after “Parks and Rec” completed its seven-season run, this new story attracts from occasions occurring day, as Pawnee’s most devoted civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is decided to keep linked to her associates in a time of social distancing. The particular, spearheaded by co-creator Michael Shur, will assist increase cash for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Like lots of different individuals, we have been wanting for methods to assist and felt that bringing these characters again for an evening might increase some cash,” mentioned Schur. “I despatched a hopeful e mail to the solid and all of them received again to me inside 45 minutes. Our outdated ‘Parks and Rec’ crew has put collectively another 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everybody enjoys it. And donates!”

The unique “Parks and Recreation,” a Common Tv manufacturing, ran from 2009 to 2015 and was nominated for a hatful of Emmys and Golden Globes all through its run. Poehler received the present’s lone Globe in 2014 for her efficiency.

“In such unsure instances, we will’t consider anybody higher than Leslie Knope to unite our nation together with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” mentioned Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Leisure. “An enormous thanks to Mike Schur and the solid of ‘Parks and Recreation’ for placing this excellent particular collectively and bringing a smile to all our faces whereas elevating cash for such a worthwhile trigger.”

On the present’s PaleyFest 10th anniversary reunion final yr, a number of solid members mentioned they might be solely too joyful to reprise their characters for a revival, however provided that Schur was on board.

“At any time when Mike is prepared, I’ll placed on my swimsuit once more for certain,” mentioned Poehler on the time, with Offerman saying that “we’d all come working” if Schur “got here up with an unique, new concept.”

“Parks and Recreation” is a manufacturing of Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, three Arts Leisure and Common TV. Schur, Greg Daniels, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland function govt producers on the collection.