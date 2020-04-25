Parks And Recreation Is Coming Back With Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt And Extra, But There’s A Catch

I’m so very prepared for this! In case you are questioning what, precisely, this Parks and Rec particular could possibly be about, properly, look no additional than the world we at the moment reside in. The present will likely be all about Leslie Knope (Poehler) attempting to remain in contact with all of her buddies / de-facto household throughout a time when self-isolation and social-distancing are the order of the day. I can’t look ahead to the present to clarify why the three major {couples} (Leslie and Ben, April and Andy, and Ann and Chris) don’t seem in the identical room with their partner, however I totally belief government producer Michael Schur to give you candy / goofy explanations.