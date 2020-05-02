‘Parks and Recreation’ Special Raises $2.8 Million for Coronavirus Aid – Variety

The “Parks and Recreation” reunion episode on Thursday night time has raised $2.Eight million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The half-hour tv particular follows Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope as she catches up just about together with her former Parks division co-workers to see how they’re holding up below shelter in place and social distancing rules. The episode additionally provided followers a glimpse at how characters have been residing for the reason that collection concluded with its seventh season in 2015.

The particular concluded by directing viewers to the Feeding America web site, in addition to The Nationwide Institute of Psychological Well being. Feeding America works to allow meals banks and safe sources to serve to weak members of the group. Contributions are nonetheless being accepted. All donations as much as $500,000 had been matched by NBCUniversal, the writers, producers, forged and particular’s sponsors State Farm and Subaru of America.

Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Inheritor, Retta and Ben Schwartz all reprised their roles from the unique collection. Visitor stars included Mo Collins, Paul Rudd, Jon Glaser and Jay Jackson. Your entire particular was shot from the forged’s properties.

“I by no means thought we’d do that due to the actual model of ending it had,” Scott advised Variety earlier than the particular aired. “However when Mike [Schur, co-creator] despatched the e-mail, it simply, no less than in my thoughts, felt like, ‘After all.’ That is basically the one circumstance that might name for a ‘Parks’ reunion, I believe: to assist individuals out. It makes emotional sense, and artistic sense as effectively.”

The particular is now obtainable to stream on the NBC app, Hulu, YouTube, and video on demand companies, in addition to Comcast’s preview of the premium tier of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new ad-supported subscription streaming service set to launch on July 15.