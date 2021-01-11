Parler Goes Dark After Amazon Withdraws Web Hosting Service

Parler, the far-right social community favored by many Trump supporters, went offline on Sunday night, apparently because of the withdrawal of hosting providers by Amazon’s AWS division.

Makes an attempt by Selection to connect with the location on Monday arrived solely at a largely clean display with an error message asserting “this website can’t be reached.” Web trackers contacted by AFP reached the identical conclusion.

#BREAKING Conservative social community website Parler compelled offline: internet trackers pic.twitter.com/rVXYXhWLBp — AFP Information Company (@AFP) January 11, 2021

Earlier over the weekend, Amazon knowledgeable Parler, which boasts of taking a hands-off coverage to content material moderation, of the upcoming lack of its web internet hosting providers. That got here after Apple and Google banned Parler from their respective app shops, additionally citing Parler’s inaction on policing violent and dangerous content material.

On Friday, Twitter banned Donald Trump completely whereas the president’s accounts on different web providers have been suspended indefinitely within the wake of Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In explaining the choice, Amazon stated it discovered almost 100 examples of violent threats posted on the far-right social app.

“AWS gives expertise and providers to prospects throughout the political spectrum, and we proceed to respect Parler’s proper to find out for itself what content material it can permit on its website,” the Amazon discover to Parler stated partly. “Nevertheless, we can not present providers to a buyer that’s unable to successfully determine and take away content material that encourages or incites violence in opposition to others. As a result of Parler can not adjust to our phrases of service and poses a really actual threat to public security, we plan to droop Parler’s account efficient Sunday, January tenth, at 11:59 PM PST.”

Parler CEO John Matze — who briefly labored at Amazon’s AWS division in 2017 as a software program engineer, in keeping with his LinkedIn profile — confirmed that Amazon advised his firm they’re shutting off its internet hosting providers.

“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will likely be shutting off all of our servers in an try to fully take away free speech off the web,” Matze wrote in a Saturday night publish on Parler.

Parler could also be unavailable “for as much as every week as we rebuild from scratch,” he wrote, including, “We ready for occasions like this by by no means counting on amazons proprietary infrastructure and constructing naked metallic merchandise.” Matze additionally alleged that the actions taken in opposition to Parler are a “coordinated assault by the tech giants to kill competitors within the market.”