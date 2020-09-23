Parliament Monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament may end today, 8 days ahead of time, this is the reason…

Parliament Monsoon Session: Due to the havoc of Corona and many MPs getting infected with this deadly virus, the monsoon session of Parliament can be over eight days ahead of time. News agency PTI has given this news quoting sources. Please tell that the session was started with all the precaution related to Coronavirus. But in the necessary corona test conducted before that, about 30 MPs were found infected with the corona virus. Sources said that the proceedings of Rajya Sabha can be postponed indefinitely after taking five Bills on Wednesday. Also Read – Opposition party in support of suspended members from Rajya Sabha, boycotted proceedings of Lok Sabha

On the other hand, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the meeting of the lower house will start at 6 pm instead of 3 pm on Wednesday. Sources said that after taking some subjects including zero hours, the meeting of the lower house will also be postponed indefinitely. Also Read – 4000 cases of corona and 64 deaths on a population of 10 lakhs in India, the country’s recovery rate is more than 80 percent

According to sources, several bills have been passed in both the Houses in the session commencing from last September 14, including the recently introduced Bill to replace some of the ordinances. Also Read – Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said- ‘The suspension of MPs will be considered only if they …

Sources said that the leaders of all parties in the lower house have been informed of the decision to postpone the session indefinitely. The monsoon session was scheduled to last till October 1 as per the schedule. Significantly, in the last few days, many MPs including some ministers have been found to be infected with the corona virus.

