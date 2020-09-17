Parliament session: Bhabhi ji papad created a fight, Sanjay Raut tightened, BJP gave a befitting reply

Parliament Monsoon Session: On the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament today, the Corona epidemic was discussed in the Rajya Sabha, during which the Shiv Sena taunted the government and asked whether the people infected with the corona are recovering after eating the papad of sister-in-law. Responding to this stance, the BJP MP said that some people are asking if the clapping will end the corona, then I want to ask them whether people have forgotten history? Did the British leave by spinning the wheel? Also Read – Corona Virus: 97,894 patients received in a single day for the first time in the country.

Let us know that Corona cases are increasing in the country. In the case of Corona, Maharashtra has left behind not only all the states of India but also many countries. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his mother and brother have also been found infected with Corona. He said, a lot of people are recovering from Corona in Maharashtra. Also Read – 70th Birthday: These are facts and important events related to the life of PM Narendra Modi

Apart from this, the situation is very much under control in Dharavi today. The WHO has also praised the BMC in this matter. I am telling you about all these facts because yesterday some members criticized the Maharashtra government. Also Read – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also vulnerable to Corona virus, test report positive

I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This happened a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a discussion on the statement made by Health Minister on COVID19 https://t.co/hswIFDPTlc – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

During this time, Raut also criticized the ‘Bhabhiji’s papad’ of Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal. Raut said that I want to ask the members how did so many people recover from Corona? Did people recover by eating sister-in-law’s papad? He said that this is not a political fight but it is a fight to save people’s lives. It is worth mentioning that Raut was speaking during the debate on the statement of Health Minister Harshvardhan on the issue of Corona virus.