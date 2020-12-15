Parliament Session News: Winter session of Parliament will not take place, Government may call budget session in January

Parliament Session News: Due to the spread of Corona virus epidemic in the country, there will no longer be a winter session of Parliament. Now the government is preparing for the budget session in January next year. The government has said that due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, there will not be a winter session of Parliament this year and in view of this, it would be appropriate to call a meeting of the budget session in January next year. Also Read – This pandemic spread in Japan between Covid 19, 10 provinces badly affected, created chaos

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said in a letter to Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, "The winter month is very important for the management of Kovid-19, as Corona cases have registered an increase during this period. , Especially in Delhi. We are currently in mid-December and the corona vaccine is expected to arrive soon."

According to the constitutional arrangements, there should be no difference of more than 6 months between the meeting of the two sessions of the Parliament. However, in a year of Parliament, it has been a tradition to call three-budget, monsoon and winter session meetings.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said that he had established contacts with leaders of various political parties and “he too advised to avoid winter session, expressing concern over the epidemic”.

Joshi wrote in the letter, “The government wants to convene a meeting of the forthcoming session of Parliament soon.” Keeping in mind the unprecedented situation arising out of the Corona epidemic, it would be appropriate to call the meeting of the budget session in January of 2021. ”

Please tell that due to the Corona epidemic, the monsoon session of Parliament started late this year. Joshi appreciated the cooperation of all the parties regarding the productivity of this session. The winter session of Parliament usually starts in the last week of November or the first week of December.

