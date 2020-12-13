Parliament was attacked on this day, PM Modi said – we will never forget the dastardly attack

Parliament Attack: In the year 2001, December 13 was the day when the country’s Parliament was attacked. Nine people, including security personnel, were killed in this attack in Delhi. This attack was carried out by suicide terrorists. These terrorists were attacked by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. These terrorist organizations operate from Pakistan. Also Read – How is India fighting the challenge of climate change? PM Modi told the world

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the security personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Parliament on 13 December 2001 and said that India will never forget the cowardly attack on its Parliament. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "We are on our Parliament today The date of 2001 will never forget the cowardly attack in 2001. We remember the sacrifice and bravery of those who lost their lives while protecting our Parliament. We will always be thankful to him. "

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valor and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Aa0j6unElJ

– ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Nine people, including eight security personnel, lost their soldiers in the attack of terrorists of Pakistani terrorist organizations. All five militants were killed by security forces. After this incident, tension between India and Pakistan had increased a lot.