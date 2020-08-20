Parliamentary committee led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sent summons to Facebook, said

new Delhi: Facebook has been summoned by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Information Technology, facing allegations of ignoring the hateful statements made by some BJP leaders. The standing committee has given these summons to hear the views of Facebook representatives on the issue of alleged misuse of Facebook. In the notice, Facebook representatives have been asked to summon on September 2. Facebook has alleged that many such content was not removed, which allegedly benefited the BJP and the government. The parliamentary committee that gave the summons is headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Also Read – Facebook controversy: BJP MP wrote to the speaker, said – Shashi Tharoor should quit the post of Parliament panel chief

Apart from Facebook, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has also asked the representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to be present in this meeting proposed on September 2. The meeting will discuss the subject of protecting the rights of citizens and preventing the misuse of online social media forums, which will also discuss the safety of women in the digital world. A day before this committee will also discuss issues related to internet closure.

This notification of the meeting came on the day when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the head of the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, demanding that he be removed from the post of Chairman of the Committee.

Citing the rules in the letter to Birla, Dubey has urged them to appoint another member in place of Tharoor as the chairman of the committee. The BJP MP alleges that ever since Tharoor became the chairman of this committee, he has been pursuing its work in an unprofessional manner and is running his “political program” to spread rumors and “malign my party”. ‘are doing. According to the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a meeting convened on September 1, besides the officials of the Ministry of Communications and Home Affairs, representatives of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi have also been called.