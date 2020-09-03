Parliamentary committee questions Facebaku’s India chief, Speaker Shashi Tharoor tweeted after a long meeting

new Delhi: In the midst of the ongoing controversy over social media’s big platform Facebook, India head of Facebook Ajit Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology to answer questions. Committee Chairman Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Keeping in view the interest of the media, the meeting called for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has just ended. We held a meeting for three and a half hours and it was unanimously agreed that we would discuss it later with the representatives of Facebook. ” Also Read – Monsoon Session: Question Hour will not be held in the Monsoon Session of Parliament due to Corona epidemic, the opposition raised questions on the intention of the Government

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, one of the three agenda of the meeting was to “hear the views of Facebook representatives on the issue of protecting the interest of the citizens.” Especially, in the context of misuse of social media / online news media platforms and the right and prevention of protection of women in the digital space. ” BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also attended the meeting. Also Read – Now Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, said – Facebook employees call PM Modi abusive

Let us know that in the recent investigation report on the Delhi riots, Facebook has also been held responsible for instigating the riots. On the other hand, since the news of the Washington Post, the controversy of Facebook was continuously seen. Action is being taken on Facebook in this episode. Explain that Facebook is accused of not deleting offensive posts, and disputed posts, which is against Facebook’s policies. Also Read – Congress wrote another letter to Facebook, said – BJP’s indirect control over Whatsapp, JPC investigation should be conducted