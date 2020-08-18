Parliamentary standing committee will meet on Wednesday, discussion on Covid 19, AIIMS director will also be included

new Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will discuss on Wednesday the status of Kovid-19 and its management in the country. The committee will discuss the matter with Health Ministry officials and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria. According to the Rajya Sabha website, on August 19, the committee will discuss about ‘Kovid-19 epidemic and its related management’. Also Read – Female wrestler Vinesh Phogat distanced herself from National Camp due to fear of Corona, WFI angry

According to sources, the committee is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma and the meeting is likely to be discussed by the central government regarding the management of the epidemic. In the meeting of the standing committee in July, the members of the committee asked the officials about the expensive prices of medicines used in the treatment of coronavirus and the members also raised the issue of black market of medicines. Also Read – PM Cares Fund brought ‘Supreme Decision’ – refusal to direct money transfer to NDRF

This meeting is also important because both the houses of Parliament are preparing for the monsoon session keeping in mind the rules of social distancing. Coronavirus figures in India reached 27 lakhs. In the last 24 hours, 55,079 people have been infected with this epidemic, while 876 people died during this period and so far a total of 51,797 people have lost their lives due to this epidemic. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah recruited in AIIMS, recently won the battle with COVID