Parsa Election Result 2020 Live: Lalu’s Samadhi Chandrika Rai loses election, RJD candidate wins

Parsa Election Result 2020 Live:

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Samadhi and Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai lost the election from Parsa assembly seat in Saran district. Earlier on the RJD ticket, Chandrika Rai has won the election 6 times. But after the divorce between Tej Pratap and his daughter Aishwarya Rai, they broke the relationship with RJD and joined JDU due to the deteriorating relationship between the two families. But this time on JDU ticket, he has to face defeat.

On one hand, JDU had fielded Chandrika Rai as a candidate. At the same time, RJD made Chhote Lal its candidate. Chandrika was walking behind Chhote Lal as the counting of votes began in the morning. After this, as the day progressed, the difference of vote between the two increased and Chandrika Rai had to face defeat. Chhote Lal got 54,494 votes while Chandrika Rai had to be satisfied with only 40,253 votes.

Rakesh Singh of LJP also remained at number three during this period. He received 7364 votes. By 5 pm, the counting of Parsa assembly seat was completed. Let me tell you that on November 3, voting was held in which 56 percent voting was done. On the RJD ticket, Chandrika Rai defeated Chhote Lal in the year 2015 with a huge margin of 42,335 votes. Candidates have been elected MLAs.