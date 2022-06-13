Part 1 Remake, because if it’s the first time you play you might get the wrong impression

This week, PlayStation announced (among many other things) The Last of Us: Part 1 Remake, which as its name suggests is a reissue of the Naughty Dog game that in 2013 would practically give birth to that direction of “cinematic action games with the camera on the shoulder” on which the company has relied so much ever since. That said, for us the most important thing is the confirmation that the title will come to PC, right? Well yes, undoubtedly; but perhaps it would be good to take advantage of this moment in which the atmosphere has calmed down a bit to talk about warnings. Especially for those who didn’t play the original.

And it is that this is not a remake to use, like the ones Capcom has been launching for Resident Evil over the last year. No, far from being designed from scratch, it uses many of the development resources of TLOU Part 2 – perfectly understandable considering that it fits well with current graphic standards and thus maintains a certain artistic cohesion between both games. However, speaking with several colleagues from the 3DJuegos team, we all agree that not all the things that work in the sequel have to fit in with the original. That is something that impacts appearance of the charactersas has been criticized in networks, but also in the history and our perception of it.

Talking to Alberto Lloria, for example, he reminded me that The Last of Us on PS3 felt hopeful. It had a more vivid and saturated color palette than that of TLOU 2, as well as some moments that came to represent the light at the end of the tunnel: humanity was facing an unparalleled calamity, but even in a moment as raw as that, Ellie still found little holes to be a girl. The best known or loved of all is the encounter with the giraffe in Salt Lake City on the way to the hospital, but it is not the only one. Back then, there was a certain emphasis on showing us a vibrant, living world. One who knew how to weave together an agnostic, magnificent world; with the complaints of the human being.

The second part does not admit so many dualities. It’s more dark and decadent, with Neil Druckmann himself acknowledging that the main theme was hate. Treatment of lighting colors, even that of forms; they reflected a conflict of not man against the world, but of man against man. And in the same way that we put filters on selfies Instagram to give them another personality, there is a very real risk that this way of approaching the remake of TLOU 1 will lead to a slightly different experience which we remember. With this I do not doubt that Naughty Dog’s artists, writers and engineers are among the most prestigious in the world nor do I question their ability to recover the essence of the game. But the battle between realism and drama is long, and cases like Metro: Exodus PC Enhanced or Dying Light 2 already made me raise an eyebrow at the time.





Rather, what I mean by all of this is that when you’re playing this interpretation of The Last of Us you’d do well to remember that Ellie is a thirteen year old girl normal and ordinary, not a Hollywood prodigy; that the university chapter had a cozy warm sky, that the grass had a lush tone and that a lot of the snapper matchups were marked by beastly light contrast and that much of the charm it had in 2013 was marked by things like the glints of sunlight or the expressiveness in the characters’ faces. Our traveling companion would not be the same if she did not give the impression that she is doing what she can, even if it is not enough; and the infected would never have scared us if they hadn’t fit perfectly into such an authentic world.