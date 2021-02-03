Participant and NEON to Co-Distribute Sundance Winner ‘Flee’

Participant has partnered with NEON on the North American distribution of Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s documentary, “Flee,” after its Sundance debut.

The movie, a largely animated documentary concerning the lifetime of a homosexual Afghan refugee, earned the grand jury prize within the World Cinema Documentary Competitors class on Tuesday evening, simply hours after the brand new partnership was introduced.

“We had been awestruck by Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s stunning and intimate Flee and are so proud to be part of with NEON in co-distributing this movie,” Diane Weyermann, Participant’s Chief Content material Officer, stated in an announcement saying the partnership.

“We’re extraordinarily blissful to proceed our collaboration with Participant which started with the ‘Look of Silence,’” producers Signe Byrge Sørensen and Monica Hellström, of Closing Lower For Actual, stated of the deal.

The experimental and critically acclaimed movie was written by Rasmussen and Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym for the story’s central character) and edited by Janus Billeskov Jansen. Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau govt produced the venture.

The movie was produced by Closing Lower for Actual, in co-production with animation studio Solar Creature, Denmark; Vivement Lundi!, France; MostFilm, Sweden; Mer Movie, Norway; ARTE, France and Vpro, Nederland. Affiliate producers embody VICE Studios, RYOT Movies and Ahmed’s Left Handed Movies.

Selection reported that the indie firm (and Oscar winners for “Parasite”) had acquired the documentary, additionally an official number of Cannes 2020, late final week for roughly $1 million, in accordance to people accustomed to the deal.

Participant and NEON beforehand partnered on 2019’s “Monos” and final yr’s “Completely Below Management.”

30WEST and Cinephil brokered the acquisition deal on behalf of the filmmakers.