Participant Expands ‘Roma’ Social Impact Campaign for Domestic Workers – Variety

In at the moment’s movie information roundup, Participant has expanded its social influence marketing campaign on behalf of home employees, Concordia Media bulks up and documentary “Humorous Pains” will get distribution.

PARTICIPANT CAMPAIGN

Constructing on its social influence marketing campaign for “Roma,” Participant Media has launched the Care For The Individuals Who Care For You marketing campaign in partnership with the Nationwide Domestic Workers Alliance.

The digital initiative goals to provoke assist for home employees amid the coronavirus disaster. It encompasses a video, produced by Participant’s digital content material studio, SoulPancake, to focus on the influence the COVID-19 disaster has had on home employees, of whom 7 out of 10 have misplaced 100% of their earnings due to the pandemic. Informed from the angle of a home employee navigating well being and monetary issues, the aim of the video is to teach and encourage employers to assist these workers who care for them daily.

“Throughout this unsure time, it’s important to focus on the wants of and assist the communities who’re most impacted,” mentioned David Linde, CEO of Participant. “We’re proud to proceed our partnership with Ai-jen Poo and all the group on the Nationwide Domestic Workers Alliance to convey consciousness and for those that care for us and our households.”

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Concordia Studio, not too long ago launched by Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King, has employed Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan as vice presidents of narrative movie and tv, respectively.

Hormozi beforehand labored with King at Participant Media, the place she served as director of narrative movie. Her credit embrace “Darkish Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo, and “On the Foundation of Intercourse,” starring Felicity Jones.

Callan joins from Amazon Studios, the place he labored on “Mozart within the Jungle,” “The Tick,” “Pink Oaks” and “Add.”

“Yasmin and Patrick every convey distinctive experiences and views to Concordia, however they’re alike of their expertise for discovering highly effective and stunning tales, their unwavering assist for formidable filmmakers, and their perception within the potential for movie to form tradition for the higher,” King mentioned in a press release.

ACQUISITION

Ardour River Movies has acquired worldwide rights to Jorgy Cruz’s debut characteristic “Humorous Pains.”

The characteristic documentary options Nikki Glaser, who not too long ago starred within the Netflix stand-up comedy particular “Bangin,” together with Jim Norton, Bonnie McFarlane, Andrew Shultz, Yamaneika Saunders, Krystyna Hutchinson, Wealthy Vos and Mehran Khaghani.

Hutchinson, co-host of the podcast “Guys We F’d,” served as government producer, together with Pablo Minier, Tahuanty Pena, and Daria Scoccimarro.

“Humorous Pains” follows humorist named Wendi Starling, whose profession, working course of and life are carefully examined within the movie. Ardour River plans a second quarter launch.