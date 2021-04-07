Participant’s Laura Kim Named Executive Vice President of Marketing

Participant’s Laura Kim has been promoted to government vice chairman of advertising and marketing.

The seven-year-veteran of the corporate had beforehand served as a senior vice chairman in movie advertising and marketing. She is going to proceed to report back to the corporate’s worldwide advertising and marketing president Christina Kounelias.

“Laura has develop into a superb buddy and trusted colleague for the previous 5 years that we have now labored carefully collectively. Her huge data and deep experience in impartial, specialty and worldwide movies is second-to-none, contributing vastly to the success of our movies,” mentioned Kounelias. “Her strategic considering, nice devotion to mentorship and real ardour for impression and the problems match Participant’s core values, and on behalf of everybody on the firm, we’re thrilled to acknowledge her quite a few contributions with this promotion.”

In her new function, Kim assumes expanded duties in impartial and worldwide movie and sequence initiatives on the studio, based with a mission to supply content material that evokes audiences to have interaction in optimistic social motion.

“I’m excited to be engaged on movies and sequence that transfer me and that problem us to attempt more durable and do higher. I really feel particularly fortunate to do that with individuals who encourage me and with filmmakers whom I respect,” mentioned Kim.

Throughout her tenure, the manager has been instrumental to specialty options just like the Oscar-winning “American Manufacturing unit,” “A Improbable Lady,” “Highlight,” and “Citizenfour.” Kim additionally contributed to “Monos,” “Human Stream,” “The Look of Silence,” and “RBG.” Her most up-to-date marketing campaign is for the Oscar-nominated “Collective,” and the upcoming “Remaining Account” and the Sundance participant “My Title Is Pauli Murray.”

Previous to becoming a member of Participant, Kim was principal and founder of Inside Job, a movement image advertising and marketing, public relations and distribution consulting agency. Shoppers included notable movies like “Winter’s Bone,” “Ida,” and “Gloria.” She additionally served as an EVP at Warner Unbiased Photos, engaged on campaigns for “Earlier than Sundown,” “March of the Penguins,” “Paradise Now” and “Good Night time, and Good Luck.”

Kim is a member of AMPAS, for which she sits on the Range Committee and its A2020 initiative, amongst others. She additionally serves on the Board of Administrators for Movie Unbiased.