“Participate in the Olympic Games”: Cecilia Santiago revealed her greatest aspiration before retirement

Cecilia Santiago, gatekeeper of the Tigers of Nuevo Leon, he assured that one of his biggest dreams is to go to some Olympic Games with the Mexican Soccer Team. The goalkeeper currently plays for the northern team, but her time as a footballer has been long, since from an early age she became a professional.

Through a podcast of ESPN led by women, the goalkeeper admitted that one of her sports dreams is to go to the Olympics “One of my dreams that I’ve had since I was little is to go to the Olympics. I saw them since I was a child and I can’t retire without going to them”Confirmed the archer.

In the same way, the 26-year-old gamer, stated that at the end of his career he would like to dabble in sports teaching “I would like to teach everything I have learned, more in my area (as a goalkeeper), it is a very difficult position. As for the technical direction, I would also like, you never know where the paths of life lead us, ”said the Santos Laguna youth squad.

Likewise, the passage of the will wear on National selection It has been long, since from the age of 16 he started in minor teams as the starter of the different teams. He recalled that his path to becoming a professional was complicated “Unfortunately society was not so open to see a woman playing the roles of ‘the men’, the women are growing, raising his voice; We are able. If you don’t raise your voice, you won’t be heard. Fortunately, the doors are opening to us in soccer, ”Santiago explained in the podcast.

Added to this, this said that she puts up the name of women who did not have the same opportunities to develop in football “It’s sad see to players that they didn’t get a chance to play. In my place, I try to take it all out for them, it’s a way of thanking them. “

Cecilia Santiago, can boast of her extensive sports career. In 2010 he came to Santos Laguna to start his life as a professional footballer. After three years at the institution, in 2013 he signed with the Boston Breakers from United States. One of the women’s leagues with the most soccer projection, is precisely the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), where the Mexican was active.

In the Boston team, he only lasted a year and signed with Kansas City in 2014, where he also lasted a year. In 2015 he signed a contract with the Apollon Ladies Football Club of Cyprus, where he stayed for two years to return to the country where he grew up.

With the Eagles of America He spent two years, from 2017 to 2019, to emigrate to the old continent again. In 2019 became the first Mexican player in belonging to PSV EindhovenBefore, other men had already done it, although women have not yet.

After two seasons, he decided again to return to Mexican soccer, but this time with Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. With the felines, he hopes to add the fifth championship since the Liga MX Femenil was created.

He has won the 2018 MX League with America and the Dutch Cup with PSV in 2020.

For its part, in the National selection has gone to Germany World Cup in 2011 Yet the Canada World Cup in 2015. While in World Cups with an age limit it has gone to three: Germany 2010, Japan 2012 and Canada 2014.

Santiago recently had a step with him PSV Eindhoven de Holland, a club that is known for turning to the Aztec market. There have been players of the stature of Carlos Salcido, Francisco Maz Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Hirving Lozano and until recently this Santiago.

