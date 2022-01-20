Particular issues of Zee Opinion Ballot on Punjab Meeting elections, what number of seats for which birthday celebration? Who’s essentially the most favourite CM, know the whole lot

Punjab Opinion Ballot Zee Information: prior to punjab meeting elections Zee Information ने DesignBoxed Along side this, sensed the temper of the folk of the state. Zee Information ने DesignBoxed In step with Opinion Ballot, there are indicators of a hung meeting in Punjab. In step with the opinion of one lakh 5 thousand other people of the state, Aam Aadmi Celebration in Punjab (AAP), Congress (Congress) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Seems like a collision. Then again, no birthday celebration appears to be getting a transparent majority. In Punjab’s 117 meeting seats, the bulk determine is 59. Zee Information-DesignBoxed In step with Opinion Ballot of Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) It could possibly emerge as the one greatest birthday celebration right here. AAP has the perfect 36-39 in Punjab, Congress (Congress) Ko 35-38, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) It kind of feels to be getting 32-35 seats, Bharatiya Janata Celebration+ 4-7 and others 2-4 seats. Within the 2017 meeting elections, Congress were given 77 seats, SAD 15, AAP 20, BJP 3 and others 2 seats. On the similar time, all through the survey, when the folk of the state have been requested about their favourite leader minister, Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjeet Singh Channi) Be the highest of all of it. It’s recognized that Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration Bharatiya Janata Celebration in Punjab (BJP) Contesting elections in alliance with SAD in 2017 election and BJP used to be an alliance.Additionally Learn – Zee Opinion Ballot 2022: Possibilities of Hung Meeting in Punjab! AAP could also be the largest birthday celebration, SAD can have a large merit

Who will shape the federal government in Punjab?

Zee Information और DesignBoxed In step with the survey, the Congress appears to be struggling so much this time and it sort of feels to be getting 30% of the votes. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal is getting 26% and Aam Aadmi Celebration is getting 33 p.c votes. BJP+ turns out to get 6% votes and others 5%. Within the 2017 elections, 39% votes for Congress in Punjab, 25% for Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP Votes were given 24%, BJP 05% and others were given 07% votes. all through the survey Punjab used to be divided into 3 other areas Majha, Doab and Malba. Majha area has 25 meeting seats, whilst Doab area has 23 meeting seats. On the similar time, Malwa is the most important space and has 69 meeting seats. In step with Opinion Polls, 9-10 to Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal in Majha area. (SAD) To 9-10, Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) There could also be 5-6 seats right here and 1-2 seats within the account of BJP +. 22 to Congress in 2017 SAD No longer a unmarried seat went to the account of two and Aam Aadmi Celebration and others. In step with Opinion Polls, the vote share of Congress goes to lower in Majha Vidhan Sabha (25 seats) space of ​​Punjab and it’s anticipated to get 33 p.c vote share. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to be reaping rewards and it’s observed getting 31 p.c votes. Aam Aadmi Celebration is anticipated to get 26 according to cent votes. On the similar time, BJP appears to be getting most effective 06 p.c votes. Along side this, 4 p.c votes are observed going within the account of others. In 2017 the vote share of Congress in Majha space used to be 46. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 25%, BJP 10%, Aam Aadmi Celebration 14, whilst others had 5 p.c vote proportion. There are a complete of 23 seats within the Doab meeting constituency of Punjab. Congress right here (Congress) to 7-8, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to September 11, Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) 3-4 seats can cross to the account of BJP + and 1-2 seats. No seat is visual within the account of others. In step with opinion polls, the Congress appears to be struggling within the Doab. The Congress birthday celebration is anticipated to get 30 p.c vote share right here. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to be reaping rewards and is getting 33 according to cent votes. Aam Aadmi Celebration is anticipated to get 25 according to cent votes. On the similar time, BJP appears to be getting most effective 07 p.c votes. Along side this, 5 p.c votes are observed going within the account of others. In 2017 the vote share of Congress in Majha space used to be 37. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were given 21%, BJP 09%, Aam Aadmi Celebration 24, whilst others had 9 p.c vote proportion. Opinion Polls Malwa Localities (69) Aam Aadmi Celebration can turn out to be the most important birthday celebration in India. Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) Can get 28-30 seats right here. Congress appears to be struggling a large loss right here and it will probably get 19-21 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 13-14 right here too, and 2-3 seats are observed going within the account of BJP+. Within the account of others, 2-4 seats are observed coming. In 2017, Congress were given 40, SAD 08 and Aam Aadmi Celebration 18 and others didn’t get a unmarried seat. In step with Opinion Polls, Congress appears to be struggling large losses in Malwa as smartly. The Congress birthday celebration is anticipated to get 29 p.c vote share right here. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is observed getting 26 p.c votes. Aam Aadmi Celebration is anticipated to get 36 according to cent votes. On the similar time, BJP + appears to be getting 04 p.c votes. Along side this, 5 p.c votes are observed going within the account of others. In 2017, the vote share of Congress in Malwa space used to be 37. While, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 26% to BJP, 03% to Aam Aadmi Celebration, 27 to Aam Aadmi Celebration, whilst the vote proportion of others used to be 7 p.c. Throughout the opinion ballot, when the opinion of the folk used to be taken concerning the first selection for the put up of Leader Minister of the state, the present CM of Congress Charanjit Singh Channi. (Charanjit Channi) The general public referred to as him essentially the most favourite leader minister’s face. While, in the second one AAP The leaders believed in God. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi used to be essentially the most most popular CM via 31% of the folk. On the similar time, Bhagwant Mann is being appreciated essentially the most via 24, Sukhbir Badal 21%, Amarinder Singh 7%, Navjot Singh Sidhu 5% and Arvind Kejriwal 11%.

