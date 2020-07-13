Party is ready to listen to Sachin Pilot, waiting for meeting: Congress General Secretary

New Delhi / Jaipur: Due to political crisis of Congress government in Rajasthan, MLAs are going to meet in Jaipur today. Before this meeting, Congress General Secretary and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has said that ready to listen to the party pilot, I am hoping that he will come back to the meeting. Also Read – Sachin Pilot will not join BJP, said – CM’s back garden is not the place to prove majority

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said, "I have tried to talk to him (Sachin Pilot) and have also sent a message to him, but he has not yet responded to it." The party is ready to listen to him but no indiscipline will be tolerated. I am hoping that he will come back to the meeting.

– ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Congress leader Pandey said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially given me a task saying that if any Congress MLA or any coalition MLA has any problem or they want to discuss their problem, they will come and talk to me And we can work on it.

The party’s national general secretary Avinash Pandey said late on Sunday night that 109 MLAs have openly supported the Gehlot government. Explain that in the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.