Party issued notice to Gorakhpur BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, know what is the reason

Lucknow: A show cause notice has been issued to Dr Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, MLA of Gorakhpur city, on charges of behaving against the customs and principles of the BJP. According to the statement released by the BJP office on Thursday, on the instructions of the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, the state general minister JPS Rathore issued a show cause notice to Dr. Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal and said that against the conduct of the party, the image of the government and the organization by you Foggy post is being done on social media.

The statement told the MLA that 'this act of yours falls under the category of indiscipline. In the context of the above, you should bother sending your clarification to the party office within a week. "Das Agarwal, MLA from the Sadar seat of Gorakhpur, told on August 21 that Lakhimpur was arrested for the murder of a relative of a party worker from Gorakhpur. When the Kheri police proved to be a failure, they informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about this with the help of twitter.

The MLA had said that he tried to talk to the authorities several times in this regard, but when he could not find any suitable solution, he tweeted the Chief Minister on Thursday and when his problem was resolved, he removed the tweet late at night.

Das Aggarwal had said that on August 17, I called Additional Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi five times but no action was taken. Then I resorted to twitter, after which the officials called and assured of action.

He had said that I deleted the tweet when the Lakhimpur Kheri police arrested the accused. Ajit Pratap, a relative of BJP worker Marendra Pratap, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on June 25 after being shot.

MLA Aggarwal said that ‘it is the job of an MLA to take the work of his party workers seriously. Chief Minister Yogi also directed that the MLAs and MPs of the party should stand with the workers of their constituency and get them justice.