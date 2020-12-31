Party preparations for New Year? Instead of a breath sample to stop Drink And Drive, police will now …

All kinds of precautions are being taken regarding the New Year Celebration amidst the Coronavirus continuing in the country. Some states have also announced Night Curfew in many states on New Year’s Eve i.e. 31 October. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police has made special preparations regarding this. Also Read – Happy New Year 2021: New Year’s knock in Auckland, New Zealand, fierce fireworks, see photos and VIDEO

The Mumbai Police has decided to carry out a blood test in place of an alchometer (a machine used to measure the amount of alcohol from a breath sample) to tighten the drunken drive in the Corona era. Alcometer will not be used due to corona virus. The blood test of anyone who suspects the police will be done.

According to the police, if the results came positive in the blood test, a case would be registered against the man under the Motor Vehicle Act. In such a case, not only the driver driving the bike or car but the person sitting with him will also be booked.

A police official said that in view of the possibility of any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve and to maintain law and order, about 35,000 policemen will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai. Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, “We are very vigilant. Steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incident and possible terrorist activities on New Year. ”He said,“ There is adequate deployment of police in the city. Blockade on important roads has been done. ‘

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 am and 6 am in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic due to which five or more people have gathered at one place. He said, “No more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places. No party will be allowed to party in hotels, bars, pubs or restaurants after 11 pm.

No boat party or rooftop party will be allowed after the scheduled time in the city. Action will be taken against the violators under section 144 of CrPC. The official said that in addition to the police, personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), home guards will also be deployed. Crime Branch and Anti-Drug Cell (ANC) personnel will also supervise.

