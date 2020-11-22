Party workers leaving Congress in UP, dissatisfaction on social media

Lucknow: Dissatisfaction in the Uttar Pradesh Congress has now come on the social media platform and party leaders and workers are announcing their resignation on this. In the last few days, party workers from various districts have posted posts about leaving the party on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Also Read – Shock to Congress: Telangana veteran leader who touched Rahul Gandhi’s foot also left Congress

Former MP expelled from the Congress Santosh Singh said, “In any other party, in such a situation the alarm bell would ring, but the Congress leadership has refused to take cognizance of the developments happening here.” It is common for leaders to leave the party, but when activists start leaving the party, it is time for introspection. ” Also Read – Congress infighting came in front, Kapil Sibal said – I am raising the voice of workers

Another expelled leader of the party, Konark Dixit, said, “Party workers are upset that there is only 14 months left in the election here and the High Command is ignoring the affairs of the place.” Some people are partying during the disaster and the leaders sitting in Delhi are not looking here. ” Many Congress leaders concerned about the state of rebellion in the party have written letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi, but they have neither received any response nor any new appointment has been made. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi set up three committees on foreign, national security and economic matters, Manmohan shares all

At the same time, former MLC Haji Siraj Mehndi who was expelled from the party said, “We have been demanding to meet the Congress President since November last year, but we have not been allowed yet.” The expulsion of ten senior party leaders in November 2019 was against the Congress constitution, but no one is willing to listen to us. “

When contacted, UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu did not respond to the call and no party spokesperson is willing to comment on the situation. One of them said, “We cannot tell you what is happening.” Only senior leaders can comment on the matter. “