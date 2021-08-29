Parull Chaudhry (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Parull Chaudhry (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Parull Chaudhry is an Indian tv sequence and picture actress and YouTuber. She is known for her tv serials akin to Ek Tha Raja Ek The Rani, Divya Drishti, Tere Mere Sapne, Savdhaan India, Piya Albela and so on. She has additionally labored in Bollywood movies like The Final Koan, Condominium and Watermelon.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Parull Chaudhry used to be born on 5 February in New Delhi, India. She has a sibling named Snigdhaa Chaudhary. She finished her commencement from the Welcome crew Graduate College of Resort Management.

Bio

Profession

Chaudhry started her profession with the Famous person One horror-thriller serial Ssshhh…Koi Hai. She starred within the tv drama serial Tere Mere Sapne as Kayma in 2009. The tale concentrates at the query of migration from rural to the dream town, Mumbai. She starred within the crime-drama display Adaalat performed quite a lot of roles like Pranali Jagasia, Pranali Anurag Rastogi, and Sylvia Fernandes from 2010 to 2014. In 2015, she were given solid within the drama-romance serial Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, performed the function of Kunwarani Kokila Chandravadan Singh Deo.

Chaudhry were given status after taking part in the function of Neelima Vyas in TV serial Piyaa Albela within the 12 months 2019. She due to this fact a part of Famous person Plus’ fable display Divya Drishti starring along Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee and Sangita Ghosh. Her efficiency in Famous person Plus display Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Rakhi Basu used to be additionally favored via the target market.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 53 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Travelling and Studying

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Parull Chaudhry

Parull Chaudhry used to be born and taken up in New Delhi.

She won Dadasaheb Phalke Taste Icon Award 2020.

In 2021, She seemed as Namrita within the Famous person Plus serial Anupamaa and Karishma Oberoi in Zee TV’s display Bhagya Lakshmi.

Parull made her debut with the film Apna Asmaan in 2007.

In 2009, she acted within the film Twist of fate on Hill Highway. The movie used to be a remake of the American film Caught.

Parull considers Shilpa Shetty as her function fashion.

She is a health freak and loves doing yoga on a regular basis.

When you have extra information about Parull Chaudhry. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable