Pass judgement on Jeanine Slams The Biden Management: Who Do You Paintings For?

JUDGE JEANINE: In his endless marketing campaign to position The us final, the Biden management has invited the United Countries Human Rights Council that incorporates China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela to pass judgement on whether or not The us is a racist country.

Now let me see if I’ve this directly. You invite folks from the U.N. who hate the USA to come back right here, on our soil, to pass judgement on us, with out worry for his or her bias, their hatred, their prejudice, and their outright opposition and hostility to democracy, to pass judgement on us? By no means in historical past has this ever took place.

You invite China, who has a million Uyghurs in focus camps, to pass judgement on us? Cuba that’s arresting reporters, beating and killing demonstrators who merely need meals and liberty, to pass judgement on us. Venezuela, who tortures their very own electorate, and Russia, run via a former KGB intel agent, the place enemies of the federal government are poisoned or simply disappear, to pass judgement on us?

Why? What’s on this for you? Who do you’re employed for? You invite our enemies to talk over with the USA and examine whether or not there are human rights problems stemming from the George Floyd homicide, assemble data, and report to the sector? Are you silly or loopy? You ask folks with grimy arms to pass judgement on probably the most freedom-loving country on the earth.

