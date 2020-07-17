Passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi closed till 31 July

Kolkata: In view of the rapid increase in the number of Kovid-19 cases in the country, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities including the national capital Delhi has been extended till 31 July. Airport sources gave this information. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport tweeted, “The ban on flights coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to Kolkata Airport has been extended till 31 July.” Also Read – Lockdown in 3 States: Central Government gave instructions regarding lockdown for these three states including Bihar, know new changes

Earlier, the airport had announced that no flights from these six cities would arrive in the city from July 6 to July 19.

Let us know that after the maximum number of 1,894 new cases of Corona virus infection in one day in West Bengal, the total number of infected of Kovid-19 epidemic increased to 38,011 on Friday. Health Department gave this information.

The department has said in a bulletin that 26 more patients have died, after which the number of dead has reached 1,049. Currently, 14,709 patients of Kovid-19 are under treatment in the state. Since Thursday evening, 838 patients have been cured. During this time 13,240 samples were also tested.