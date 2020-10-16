Passengers found to be Corona infected, Air India in Hong Kong, extension flights halted until 30 October

New Delhi: Hong Kong has banned Air India and extension flights from October 17 to 30. The move was taken after some passengers from these flights were found to be infected with the corona virus. Hong Kong senior government officials gave this information on Friday. Also Read – The next two and a half months are very important in the fight against corona virus, the health minister gave the reason

This is the third time the Hong Kong government has banned Air India flights due to the Corona virus carrying infected passengers. Earlier, this prohibition was imposed in the period from September 20 to October 3 and from August 18 to August 31. Hong Kong prohibited expansion flights for the first time during the Corona virus epidemic.

Passengers from India are allowed to enter Hong Kong only after their corona virus infection is free. This rule was implemented by the Hong Kong government in July. All international travelers in Hong Kong need to undergo corona virus testing at the airport.

