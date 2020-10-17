Passengers now departing at Mumbai airport will also get Covid-19 check facility

Mumbai: Quick departure facility of Corona virus infection is also available to passengers departing from Mumbai airport of Maharashtra and people coming or leaving them. A release from the airport said that the RT-PCR investigation has been started on 15 October. Also Read – Gandhi Jayanti 2020: ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ also conducted corona test, you saw pictures …

The release said that initially this investigation was started for international travelers arriving here as per the directions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended its facility even to the passengers departing from here. Also Read – Wonderful: Corona positive made without samples, people said – will you kill

It said that the check-in facility located at Level 4 of Terminal 2 for departing passengers is also available for those who arrive at the airport to drop or pick up their acquaintances. Also Read – Covid-19 Test: This Airlines Offers Unique Offer, Make Corona Test At Home

According to the statement, the departing passengers can conduct an inquiry at the airport and show negative report to reach the destination to avoid isolated habitat.