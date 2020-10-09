Passengers, please note …. 17 pairs of special trains will run from Delhi, know the train number

Railways: There is big news for people traveling by train from Delhi. After 200 trains, the Railways is going to run 17 more special trains from Delhi soon. It will run on Katra, Pune, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Amritsar and other routes. These include trains like Shatabdi, Duronto, Double Decker and AC Express. Railway has issued instructions to run them soon on Wednesday. Also Read – IRCTC announces re-operation of Tejas Express, read these rules before buying tickets

These are the 17 pairs of special trains, know their number

1, Darshan Express 12493/12494

2.Arunachal AC Superfast Express 22411/22412

3. Shri Shakti Express 22461/22462

4. Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express 12263/12264

5.Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (from Samastipur) 20503/20504

6.Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (from Barauni) 20505/20506

7.August Kranti Rajdhani Express 12953/12954

8.Yuva Express (Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin) 12247/12248

9.Shatabdi Express (Habibganj-New Delhi) 12001/12002

10.Kalaka Shatabdi Express 12011/12012

11.Dehradun Shatabdi Express 12017/12018

12.Swarn Shatabdi Express (New Delhi-Amritsar) 12029/12030

13.Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) 22439/22440

14. Double Decker Express (Jaipur-Delhi) 12985/12986

15. Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly Superfast Express 22805/22806

16. Duronto Express (Bhubaneswar-New Delhi) 12281/12282

17. Duronto Express (Chennai-Delhi) 12269/12270

In view of the festivals, the Railways has decided to operate special trains to control the convenience and congestion of passengers. In view of the festival, there are plans to run 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 and along with this, 17 pairs are different from those trains. In fact, on Wednesday, the Railway Board has issued instructions to different railway divisions to run 39 pairs of trains. Out of this, 17 pairs of trains are of Delhi division.

With this, the Railways has run two special trains between New Delhi and Howrah in October and a special train from New Delhi to Trivandrum. Apart from this, 02313/02314, New Delhi to Sealdah will be run from October 12.

Like every year, this year too, waiting on Diwali and Chhath especially in Bihar and UP trains. Train number 02824, 02302 going from Delhi to Rajgir before November 12, Diwali is waiting in 02310, 02394 in Rajendra Nagar, 02424 and 02304 in Prayagraj etc.