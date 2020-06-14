Past And Present Start To Overlap For GOT7’s Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee, Yoo Ji Tae, And Lee Bo Young In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” has launched new stills of GOT7’s Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee, Yoo Ji Tae, and Lee Bo Young within the upcoming episode.

In the brand new stills, Lee Bo Young (within the function of Yoon Ji Soo) goes to the hospital to see Yoo Ji Tae (within the function of Han Jae Hyun). He’s at present unconscious after struggling a knife wound within the earlier episode, his spouse (Park Si Yeon) at his facet. Han Jae Hyun was ready for Yoon Ji Soo of their promised location so he may confess his emotions, however was attacked by a person claiming to be the daddy of a employee who killed himself due to Han Jae Hyun.

The stills additionally present an identical scene prior to now, with GOT7’s Jinyoung (within the function of Han Jae Hyun) within the hospital and Jeon So Nee (within the function of Yoon Ji Soo) at his facet. In this case, Han Jae Hyun suffered an harm to his leg and Jeon So Nee is lovingly caring for him. Though the conditions are comparable, the outcomes are utterly completely different, with Lee Bo Young unable to go to Yoo Ji Tae’s facet as a result of of his spouse.

tvN additionally shared stills of a celebration being held for Yoon Ji Soo in each the previous and current. In each circumstances, Han Jae Hyun seems to be at her with a loving gaze, however within the current, Lee Bo Young is unable to lookup and gazes sadly down at her lap. The caption reads, “Will Ji Soo ever be capable of overcome her trauma?”

Episode 15 of “When My Love Blooms” airs on June 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

