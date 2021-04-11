“Past Evil” Previews Intense Moment Between Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, And Choi Jin Ho

Prepare for the ultimate showdown between Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, and Choi Jin Ho on “Past Evil”!

Spoilers

Within the earlier episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Gained (Yeo Jin Goo) put their coronary heart and soul into stopping cease tragedy from repeating itself. Nevertheless, Han Joo Gained said Jung Chul Moon (Jung Kyu Soo) was lifeless, throwing viewers into confusion. Han Joo Gained checked out his bloodstained hand and mentioned, “I feel I killed him,” and Lee Dong Shik was shocked by the surprising occasions. On prime of that, Han Gi Hwan (Choi Jin Ho) was appointed the pinnacle of the Nationwide Police Company, signaling an unpredictable growth within the story.

On April 10, the drama unveiled new stills of an explosive second between Lee Dong Shik, Han Joo Gained, and Han Gi Hwan. In a single picture, Han Gi Hwan factors a gun at Han Joo Gained out of anger for being arrange. Han Joo Gained’s eyes flash with rage quite than worry. In one other picture, Lee Dong Shik goals his gun at Han Gi Hwan, and Han Joo Gained blocks him. What would be the remaining selections of those three characters?

The manufacturing crew commented, “Please watch to see the ultimate selections that Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Gained will make. What’s past the reality discovered by the 2 males who fiercely chased after the monster? The lingering emotions shall be as deep as their desperation, and the ending shall be very ‘monster-like.’”

The grand finale of “Past Evil” will air on April 10 at 11 p.m. KST.

