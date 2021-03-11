“Past Evil” Teases Change In Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun’s Relationship

Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun’s relationship will start to alter on this week’s episodes of “Past Evil”!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the regulation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo stars as Han Joo Received, an elite detective with a secret who transfers to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang, the place he meets Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun), a former detective who has been demoted to doing menial work in his hometown.

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Past Evil,” the stunning fact that Kang Jin Mook (performed by Lee Gyu Hee) was the true assassin of his daughter Kang Min Jung (performed by Kang Min Ah) was lastly revealed. Not solely did he homicide his personal daughter, however Kang Jin Mook even approached Han Joo Received to personally request that he examine her loss of life. In spite of Lee Dong Shik’s protests, Han Joo Received agreed, making viewers curious to search out out the place the drama’s unpredictable plot was heading subsequent.

Nevertheless, the episode left viewers with a further twist that shook up the characters’ world: Kang Min Jung’s cellphone was unexpectedly turned on, and Kang Jin Mook acquired a mysterious textual content from his daughter.

In newly launched pictures from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received seek for clues about Kang Min Jung’s homicide—each collectively and on their very own. In one photograph, Lee Dong Shik discovers a mysterious map behind the butcher’s store, elevating the questions of why it was hidden there and what secrets and techniques it holds. In the meantime, Han Joo Received spots a surveillance digicam that appears out onto the grocery store owned by Kang Jin Mook, and the sharp look in his eyes hints that he’s simply come to an vital realization.

Later, as the 2 cops stand collectively in entrance of the butcher’s store, Lee Dong Shik appears to be scuffling with conflicting emotions—and, observing him, a eager Han Joo Received seems to have seen his inner turmoil. On the similar time, butcher Yoon Jae Yi (performed by Choi Sung Eun) wears an intriguing expression of her personal as she gazes at one thing within the distance.

The producers of “Past Evil” commented, “With the reveal of the true perpetrator Kang Jin Mook’s id, [the story] has reached a turning level. Please keep tuned to search out out whether or not Han Joo Received will be capable to remedy the case as he faces a mixture of fact and lies.”

They went on to tease, “Episode 7 is a crucial episode by which one layer of Lee Dong Shik’s secret might be revealed. Moreover, there might be an exciting change within the relationship between [Han Joo Won and Lee Dong Shik].”

The following episode of “Past Evil” will air on March 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

