Pastore revealed details of the intimate talk he had with Messi during his presentation at PSG

Lionel Messi, the day of his presentation at PSG (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

There are several Argentines who through the years have passed through the ranks of the PSG until the brand new signing of Lionel Messi. Before the flea, one of the Albiceleste players who generated the greatest sympathy among the fans of the Parisian cast was Javier Pastore. His time at the club is so well remembered that on the day of the presentation of Rosario and the reinforcements for this season, The skinny He was present and received an ovation from the spectators who filled the Parc des Princes.

“We talked about everything, because it had been a while since the last time I saw him,” said Pastore, who saw the duel against him that day. Strasbourg together Leo. Regarding the talk they had, he commented: “I told him that I would be happy in Paris, that he would like the club and the city. He had only been there for three days and he said, ‘It’s amazing, I’m happy. I didn’t expect to leave Barcelona, ​​but I’m happy, I want to play ‘”.

“We are talking about the city, where I could live. I moved four times when I was at PSG, so I was able to give him some good advice. He liked the Park of the Princes. Really, he is very happy and that’s the most important thing, “he added about the first impressions the Rosario took from his new club.

Pastore and Messi forged a friendship when they coincided in the Argentine national team. At that time, the Rosario star was already curious about what was happening in the club chaired by the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. “PSG was new and the club grew year after year, they played the Champions League, so Leo asked me questions. He saw players he knew go there like Ibra, Dani Alves, Motta, Maxwell… So he always asked something ”revealed the former Córdoba and Huracán workshops in an interview with the newspaper The Parisian.

Messi and Pastore played together in the Argentine national team



When asked if he had ever imagined seeing the Argentine captain with the jersey of the Parque de los Príncipes team, he said: “We knew that Messi was fine at Barcelona, ​​he had everything there. But the day it became known that he could leave Barça, he was sure that the only club he could go to was PSG. He came here for the city, the family, the football and the team “

“Surely it will happen, you can not go to another club!” Acknowledged Pastore who told Angel Di Maria when he learned that Messi would leave the Catalan team after 21 years. At the same time, The skinny recognized that years ago Al-Khelaïfi used to insist that he convince Leo to move to Paris. “He told me all the time: ‘Ask him if he wants to come to PSG!’ But it was always a joke, without disrespecting Barcelona ”.

Pastore, who wore the PSG shirt between 2011 and 2018, is going through a complex professional moment. He has been marginalized from the professional staff of the Roma, which currently has as DT Jose Mourinho, and processes his departure to be able to continue his career in another club. His presence in the Parc des Princes on the day of the presentation of Messi and company did not go down well with the team from the Italian capital.

The midfielder spent seven years at PSG (Getty Images)

“I am proud (to see Messi) because he is Argentine, but also because of everything I have experienced at PSG. I came to this club to make it grow and I improved along with him. Seeing this team with the best players in the world today is a source of pride. I am very happy for Messi, for the president, for the club. Before coming to PSG in 2011, Nasser told me about that: he wanted to bring the best players to Paris to create the best team in the world, that was the goal. Ten years later, they got what they wanted”, He stressed.

Pastore also appreciated the good atmosphere that exists among the players who work under the coach Mauricio Pochettino even though there are “many strong personalities and egos”. In this sense, he analyzed whether, in a group full of figures, Messi can assume the role of leader: “He’s a leader in the field, he was born with it. It has evolved over time, now it speaks much more, it helps the youngest. When I met him in the early years, he was calmer. Now he has changed and it is essential that a player like him can have that role in a dressing room. If you speak, everyone will listen and help you ”.

Finally, he expressed his enormous expectations for the duel that PSG will play this Sunday as a visitor against him. Reims (15.45 from Argentina), which could mark Messi’s debut at his new club: “We want to see him with another shirt, with our PSG shirt. It’s going to be fantastic. Everyone expects it: it’s going to be the most watched game in football history and, of course, I’m going to see it ”.

