Paswan’s daughter and son-in-law created a ruckus when she did not get an entry at Patna airport, Sushil Modi’s car stopped

Patna: The body of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, when he arrived in Patna on Friday, created a ruckus at the airport when his first wife’s daughter and son-in-law were not allowed inside to pay their last respects to the departed leader. Also Read – The body of Ram Vilas Paswan reached Patna, to be cremated tomorrow on the banks of Ganga

Paswan’s daughter Asha Devi and son-in-law Anil Sadhu created a ruckus in front of the car of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi when he came to pay his last respects to the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. Asha Paswan and Anil Kumar Sadhu alleged that the security personnel were not allowing them inside. Also Read – Increased uncertainty in Bihar elections; Will Dalits retain Chirag Paswan after Ram Vilas?

Paswan’s son-in-law Sadhu told media persons, “Why is politics being done on such a sad occasion? Why his daughter and family members are not being allowed to enter the airport. ” Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas! People came home to pay tribute, PM said – I lost my friend

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders pay tribute to Union Minister and LJP leader #RamVilasPaswan, at Patna airport. The Minister passed away yesterday in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/zOD3QgrQ2w – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Paswan’s body was brought to Patna Airport in a special flight on Friday evening. Several leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy arrived at the airport to pay tribute to him. A large number of supporters also arrived at the airport to pay their last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan.

Please tell that Asha Devi is the daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan and his first wife Rajkumari Devi, who still lives in Saharbanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar. Usha Devi is another daughter of Paswan from Rajkumari Devi. Paswan married Rajkumar Devi in ​​1960 and later stated that they divorced in 1981. Ram Vilas Paswan married Reena Sharma in 1983 and has a son Chirag and a daughter.