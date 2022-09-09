patch 1.6 is going to change a LOT of things

With the arrival of Cyberpunk Edgerunners CD Projekt Red has released the patch 1.6 of Cyberpunk 2077, a patch that adds a lot of new content to the game. It is also important that you know one thing: if you have the Ps4 or Xbox One version, you will not have access to the Phantom Liberty DLC, which is focused on the new generation versions (Ps5 and Xbox Series) and PC.

However, previous generation versions WILL have this 1.6 patch. we tell you all the new content coming to the gamein case you want to return to a title that, with the passage of patches, has been improving in stability and quality.

All the details of the patch 1.6 of Cyberpunk 2077

The update It is now available on all platforms, and weighs about 12 GB in total (on both PC and Ps5, it should have a similar weight on Xbox Series).

Most important news

On one hand, we have the transfiguration:

  • It is a new way to customize our clothes without affecting the statistics.
  • It is accessed from the cloakroom.
  • Up to 6 different outfits can be created.
Patch 1.6 Cyberpunk image 1

On the other hand, we will have new weapons available in the game:

Name

weapon type

Kappa

Smart Gun (firearm)

Senkoh LX

Submachine gun (firearm)

Hypercritical

Sniper rifle (firearm)

VSt-37

shotgun (firearm)

Ma70 HB

Light machine gun (firearm)

Kyubi

Assault rifle (firearm)

Neurotoxin Knife

Blue Fang Variant (Melee Weapon)

Punk knife

Headhunter variant (melee weapon)

Claw

Ax (melee weapon)

Razor

Machete (melee weapon)

Cut-O-Matic

Chainsaw (Melee Weapon)
Cyberpunk Image 2

There’s also 3 new missions availablealong with a good handful of Easter Eggs from the Netflix series. These references will appear depending on the photo mode or the equipment that we are getting, although it is not ruled out that references are found in the city itself.

For lovers of cosmetics we also have good news, and that is that they have added new hairstyles and the possibility to customize our avatar in more places. The last great addition is the saved multiplatformand it is that we can pass our progress in the game between platforms thanks to saving in the cloud.

