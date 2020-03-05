Pathé, Vendome’s First TV Series on Notre-Dame Tragedy to Be Penned by William Boyd (EXCLUSIVE)

William Boyd, the award-winning British novelist and screenwriter of “Chaplin” and “Any Human Coronary heart,” is about to write the screenplay of a high-profile miniseries centred on the devastating fireplace that ripped by means of Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral in April 2019.

Philippe Rousselet’s Vendôme, U.Ok.-based Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver TV and Pathé are co-developing the undertaking in collaboration with The New York Occasions. The mini-series marks the primary TV present from Pathé, the French studio behind the Oscar-winning “Judy” and Pedro Almodovar’s “Ache & Glory,” in addition to the primary TV undertaking to be introduced below Vendôme and Pathé’s three-year manufacturing partnership that was unveiled in Cannes.

Primarily based on The New York Occasions investigation, the present will chart the occasions of April 19, after a warning mild first detected fireplace within the attic of the cathedral — one of many world’s most beloved and iconic French landmarks. The multi-layered narrative will likely be instructed from a number of views and is to shed mild on what triggered the hearth and the way firefighters and law enforcement officials battled to save the enduring cathedral from whole destruction.

The Notre-Dame mini-series will re-team Marchand and Boyd who beforehand labored collectively on “The Trench,” a drama thriller concerning the bodily and psychological situations that younger troopers confronted within the trenches through the First World Struggle.

“William Boyd is without doubt one of the most interesting storytellers working at the moment and one of some whose novels and screenplays have been unafraid to deal with advanced, historic subject material,” stated Rousselet, one in all France’s prime producers, whose credit embody “La Famille Belier,” “Lord of Struggle,” “Supply Code” and “What Occurred to Monday.”

“As his earlier work concerning the Chilly Struggle and World Struggle I illustrates, he has a uncommon skill to craft a narrative that, whereas remaining true to occasions, additionally elevates the subject material into compelling emotional drama that resonates around the globe,” added Rousselet.

Boyd stated that having the “alternative to dramatize the…occasions is each an exhilarating problem and a captivating probability to present some forensic solutions to the questions that everybody requested on the time — and continues to be asking.”

The screenwriter stated the “devastating fireplace at Notre-Dame in Paris was a type of catastrophes that shocked and galvanized all the world.”

A best-selling British writer and screenwriter, Boyd has penned 16 novels which have been translated into greater than 30 languages, in addition to 18 TV collection and movies, together with the flicks “Chaplin,” “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter” and “The Trench” which he additionally directed. His TV collection credit embody diversifications of his novels “Armadillo” and “Stressed” for BBC and “Any Human Coronary heart” for Channel 4. Boyd’s “Spy Metropolis,” a six-hour Chilly Struggle thriller concerning the building of the Berlin Wall is in post-production.

Other than the mini-series, Pathé and Vendôme are at the moment working collectively on “Coda,” Sian Heder’s English-language remake of “La Famille Belier” starring Emilia Jones.