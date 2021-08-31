Pathu Thala Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Pathu Thala is a Tamil language film. The film release date is 25 March 2022. It contains Gautham Karthik, Silambarasan throughout the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round an area don. He fights the evils and protects the parents. Issues take a difficult turn as a teen adjustments the entire pieces. Will his empire fall resulting from small mistakes?

Pathu Thala Robust

  • Silambarasan
  • Gautham Karthik

Director: Obeli N Krishna
Kind: Drama, Motion, Mystery, Crime
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 25 March 2022

Trailer

Alternatively to be introduced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here