Pathu Thala Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Pathu Thala is a Tamil language film. The film release date is 25 March 2022. It contains Gautham Karthik, Silambarasan throughout the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves round an area don. He fights the evils and protects the parents. Issues take a difficult turn as a teen adjustments the entire pieces. Will his empire fall resulting from small mistakes?
Pathu Thala Robust
- Silambarasan
- Gautham Karthik
Director: Obeli N Krishna
Kind: Drama, Motion, Mystery, Crime
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 25 March 2022
Trailer
Alternatively to be introduced