Pathu Thala Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Pathu Thala is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 25 March 2022. It incorporates Gautham Karthik, Silambarasan throughout the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical a space don. He fights the evils and protects the parents. Problems take a difficult turn as an adolescent adjustments the entire items. Will his empire fall due to small mistakes?

Pathu Thala Forged

Silambarasan

Gautham Karthik

Director: Obeli N Krishna

Taste: Drama, Movement, Mystery, Crime

Language: Tamil

Release Date: 25 March 2022

Trailer

However to be introduced