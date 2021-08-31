Pathu Thala Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Pathu Thala Movie

Pathu Thala is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 25 March 2022. It incorporates Gautham Karthik, Silambarasan throughout the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical a space don. He fights the evils and protects the parents. Problems take a difficult turn as an adolescent adjustments the entire items. Will his empire fall due to small mistakes?

Pathu Thala Forged

  • Silambarasan
  • Gautham Karthik

Director: Obeli N Krishna
Taste: Drama, Movement, Mystery, Crime
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 25 March 2022

Trailer

However to be introduced

